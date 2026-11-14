Highlands Ranch has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and talking with people all day.

Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally:

Employer: Modern Market Eatery

Modern Market Eatery Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (emphasizes “living wages”)

This is a front-of-house role in a fast-casual, scratch kitchen. You’ll greet guests, run food, handle cashier duties, and help keep the dining room spotless. Perks include free meals on full shifts, 20% off when you’re not working, and eligibility for a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Petco

Location: 1265 Sgt Jon Stiles Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Type: Part-time, in-store

Salary Range: $12.00 – $19.50/hr (start rate $15.16/hr)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. This is an active, on-your-feet role with lots of customer interaction, stocking, and cashier work—great if you love animals and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Petco

Location: 1265 Sgt Jon Stiles Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Type: Full-time, in-store

Salary Range: $17.00 – $26.00/hr

Step into a leadership spot on the sales floor. You’ll help open and close the store, supervise team members, handle cash and security, and make sure pets and customers are well cared for. Good fit if you have retail experience and want a path into store management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.