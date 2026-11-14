Highlands Ranch is hot right now for tech folks, especially in aerospace and fintech. If you write solid code and like complex systems, there’s real money and impact here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900/year

Senior C++ role on the Space Software Product Line, building and testing flight software for space vehicles and payloads on Linux in an Agile team. Strong C++, Linux, and Agile experience needed; you’ll do design, coding, reviews, and automated testing, with big-company benefits and flexible schedules (like 4x10s).

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,300 – $204,900/year

Mid–senior C++ engineer role working on space vehicle and payload flight software on Linux. You’ll help design, build, and test mission software in an Agile environment, with strong focus on problem solving, cross-team communication, and modern tools like Git and automated unit testing.

Employer: Visa

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,100 – $173,400/year (US estimate)

Posting open until: Dec 21, 2026

Senior engineer role building secure, scalable payment systems used worldwide. Expect to spend most of your time coding, debugging, doing code reviews, and designing features with cross‑functional teams, using modern tools (including AI-assisted dev and cloud services) plus a full corporate benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume around the listed tech stack, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.