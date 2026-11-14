Highlands Ranch is buzzing with space and defense work right now, and Lockheed Martin is leading the charge. If you’re an engineer who loves spacecraft, controls, or thermal analysis, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100

Lead thermal analysis for the Orion spacecraft, from components to full-vehicle models using tools like Thermal Desktop and SINDA/FLUINT. This senior role owns complex problem-solving, supports TVAC and on-orbit data, and presents results to program leadership.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,300 – $147,300

Support the Orion thermal analysis team with spacecraft and subsystem modeling, plus multi-week TVAC testing in Denver or Cape Canaveral. Good fit if you have heat transfer fundamentals and want hands-on work with Thermal Desktop, SINDA/FLUINT, and CAD.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Senior GN&C role on a classified Military Space program (contingent on a future award). You’ll design and simulate spacecraft control systems, build MATLAB/Simulink, C++ and Python algorithms, and support hardware-in-the-loop and flight software testing. U.S. citizenship and TS/SCI eligibility are required.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.