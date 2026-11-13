Highlands Ranch has some solid options right now if you like working with kids and teens. A mix of school district and private roles means you can pick what fits your schedule and energy level.

Employer: Douglas County School District

Douglas County School District Location: Copper Mesa Elementary, Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Part-time substitute

Pay: $18.31/hour

Deadline: Open until filled, not past February 12, 2027

Open until filled, not past Perks: Voluntary 401(k), 403(b, 457) plans, paid sick time

Support the before/after-school and full-day child care programs, supervising kids, leading activities, and keeping them safe and engaged. Great fit if you’re 18+, have some childcare experience or an early childhood credential, and want flexible, as-needed hours.

Employer: KidStrong

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Part-time (weekends + weekday afternoons)

(weekends + weekday afternoons) Pay: $18–$20/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, employee discounts, advancement opportunities

Coach high-energy classes for kids from walking age to 11, mixing movement, brain skills, and confidence-building. Ideal if you love kids, have coaching/teaching experience, and can bring big energy to every class; CPR is required or you must be willing to get certified.

Employer: Douglas County School District

Douglas County School District Location: Bridge Program – Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time (0.94 FTE), ~37.5 hrs/week, 180 days/year

Pay: $19.84–$25.20/hour (full range up to $30.55/hour )

(full range up to ) Deadline: Open until filled, not past February 9, 2027

Open until filled, not past Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, disability, EAP, 401(k)/403(b)/457, paid sick and personal time

Work with young adults with significant support needs as they build job and life skills in community settings. You’ll support behavior, communication, daily living, and transportation to worksites—great for someone patient, organized, and ready for a very hands-on, meaningful role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.