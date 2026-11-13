🛒 Highlands Ranch Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Highlands Ranch has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from pet care to printing and storage. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $34.90/hour

Lead the store when the General Manager is away, coach the team, and make sure pets and pet parents get great care. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail leadership and love working around animals.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Full-time and part-time available Pay: $19.39 – $23.40/hour

Be the first and last stop for customers, running the register, handling returns, and answering questions about home projects. Offers bonus potential, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off for eligible roles.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules)

Pay: $21.00/hour

Work mostly on your own across one or more storage properties, helping customers choose units, selling packing supplies, and keeping the site clean and secure. Includes benefits for 20+ hours/week, mileage reimbursement, and performance-based bonus opportunities.

Employer: King Soopers

King Soopers Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Ring up groceries, greet shoppers, and handle different payment types in a busy store setting. Good for someone with basic math skills who wants steady part-time hours and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Goodwill of Colorado

Location: Two Highlands Ranch sites (store + donation center)

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $17.21/hour

Be the friendly face at the donation drop-off, helping unload items, sorting goods, and keeping the area safe and tidy—often outdoors. Eligible for DailyPay, some paid time off benefits, and this role directly supports community programs.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.35 – $21.57/hour

Help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping, while running store equipment and the POS. Great if you like a fast pace, learning new tech, and solving small business and personal print/shipping needs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.