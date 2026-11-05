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📣 Highlands Ranch Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $150K+ Paths
Highlands Ranch has some strong options right now if you like sales, cars, or payments tech. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Sales Consultant – Nissan
Employer: McDonald Automotive (McDonald Nissan)
Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
Type: Full-time, commission-based
Estimated pay: ~$60,000 average, up to ~$150,000+ for top performers
Work with new and used Nissans at a long-time family-owned dealership. You’ll handle leads, help customers find the right vehicle, and build repeat business, with benefits like 401(k) + match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, HSA/FSA, and employee discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.
Sr. Manager, Acceptance Solutions Sales Executive
Employer: Visa
Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
Type: Full-time
Estimated salary (US-wide): $176,500 – $332,300/year, plus potential bonus and equity
Senior relationship + sales role selling Visa’s payment solutions to emerging merchants and partners across North America. Expect complex deal cycles, cross-functional work with product and tech teams, 3+ days a week in office, and some travel to clients and conferences.
BMW Portfolio Client Advisor
Employer: Schomp Automotive Group
Location: Highlands Ranch, CO (1190 Plum Valley Ln)
Type: Full-time, commission
Pay range: $55,000 – $150,000/year
Focus on customer retention for BMW owners—reaching out about trade-ins, new leases, and upgrade options. This role mixes sales, relationship-building, and finance conversations, with perks like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability coverage, on-site gym/gym reimbursement, and vehicle/parts/service discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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