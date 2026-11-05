🏥 Highlands Ranch Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Highlands Ranch, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Highlands Ranch, CO (Highlands Ranch Hospital – HRH Outpatient Lab)

(Highlands Ranch Hospital – HRH Outpatient Lab) Type: PRN / Internship (0 hours per pay period, as needed)

(0 hours per pay period, as needed) Shift: Days

Pay: $19.10 – $24.83/hour (based on experience)

Collect and process blood samples in a busy outpatient lab, using age‑appropriate techniques. Great for newer phlebotomists who want hands‑on hospital experience plus access to UCHealth’s benefits like tuition support and LinkedIn Learning (eligibility varies by hours).

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Highlands Ranch, CO (Highlands Ranch Hospital – HRH Outpatient Lab)

(Highlands Ranch Hospital – HRH Outpatient Lab) Type: Full Time (64 hours per pay period)

(64 hours per pay period) Shift: Days

Pay: $19.10 – $24.83/hour (based on experience)

Full‑time hospital phlebotomy role drawing and processing specimens, plus extra tasks like lab processing, EKG, and more. Comes with UCHealth’s total rewards package, including PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, and education benefits (per their policies).

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Highlands Ranch, CO (Highlands Ranch Hospital – Central Transport)

(Highlands Ranch Hospital – Central Transport) Type: Full Time (72 hours per pay period)

(72 hours per pay period) Shift: Evenings

Pay: $18.54 – $24.10/hour (based on experience)

Move patients, specimens, and equipment around the hospital and be a key part of the care team—no clinical license required, just BLS/Heartsaver CPR within 90 days. Good fit if you like staying active, helping patients directly, and want hospital experience with access to UCHealth’s benefits.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (recruiting for a local facility)

(recruiting for a local facility) Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Full Time

Pay: Not listed

RN role on an acute care surgical unit, caring for post‑op and acutely ill surgical patients in a fast‑paced setting. You’ll handle assessments, meds, complex wound and drain care, and patient education while working closely with a multidisciplinary team and using EHR systems.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Type: Not stated (gym‑based coaching role)

Not stated (gym‑based coaching role) Pay: Top performers can earn up to the equivalent of $75/hour (base pay + session premiums + commissions + incentives)

Help members reach their health goals through 1:1 and small‑group training while you grow your own client base. You’ll need a CPT (or related degree) plus CPR/AED, and you can tap into perks like a free gym membership, PTO, medical/dental (for qualifying positions), and 401(k) with match.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.