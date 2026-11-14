Highlands is buzzing with hospital activity right now, especially for nurses and therapists who like variety and patient-focused care.

Below are several solid healthcare openings in Highlands, NC you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Highlands, NC (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $1,676 – $1,839 per week

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days (8-hour shifts)

This role is in an acute care setting with a 40-hour workweek and a chance to extend your contract. You’ll get day-one benefits, CEU access, and support from a large national staffing agency while building strong hospital experience.

Employer: Mission Health / Highlands-Cashiers Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Highlands, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, New Grad Residency (Resident RN)

Perfect if you’re just out of nursing school: this year-long residency offers preceptorship, monthly education sessions, simulations, and strong mentoring. You’ll work in acute care while building confidence and clinical skills in a small community hospital setting.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Highlands, NC

Salary: $1,850 per week

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, days (8-hour shifts)

This PT travel role covers acute, skilled, nursing home, and outpatient with 1:1 patient ratios and support staff. Great if you want broad rehab experience in a small hospital with multiple care settings.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.