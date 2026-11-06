📅 Highlands parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 9, 2026

📅 Parent-teacher conferences for Highlands School District will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Conferences run from 11:30am–2:30pm and 4:00–7:00pm. There is no school for students that day.

To sign up:

Go to the conference sign-up page

Find your child’s school in the options or in the left menu

in the options or in the left menu Click on your child’s teacher’s name

Choose an available time slot for your conference

If you have more than one child, repeat the steps for each child’s teacher so you can meet with all of them.