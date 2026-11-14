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⚠️ Highland Village trash delay and key council decisions
⚠️ Thanksgiving trash pickup delayed, building codes updated
At the November 10 Highland Village City Council meeting, several updates were shared:
Council approved the first reading of new building, residential, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fuel gas, property maintenance, existing building, and pool/spa codes. These will replace the 2016 codes with the 2024 International Codes and 2023 National Electrical Code, with regional amendments. A second and final vote is set for December 8.
The Pilot Knoll Park Improvements Project (larger gatehouse, RV restrooms, day-use area and trail work, boat ramp upgrades) with a Guaranteed Maximum Price of about $2.76 million was tabled. Council is waiting on more information, a possible Texas Parks and Wildlife boating access grant, and additional U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approvals.
A ceremonial swearing-in was held for three new police officers: Officer Noel Garcia, Officer Jordan Phelps, and Officer Ivan Cuellar.
For Thanksgiving week, garbage and recycling pickup will run one day late: Thursday pickup moves to Friday, Friday pickup moves to Saturday.
You can watch the meeting on HVTV (Frontier 43), at www.highlandvillage.org/hvtv, or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/highlandvillagetx.
More Info: Council Moves Forward with Building Code Updates, ...
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