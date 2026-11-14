⚠️ Thanksgiving trash pickup delayed, building codes updated

At the November 10 Highland Village City Council meeting, several updates were shared:

Council approved the first reading of new building, residential, plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fuel gas, property maintenance, existing building, and pool/spa codes. These will replace the 2016 codes with the 2024 International Codes and 2023 National Electrical Code, with regional amendments. A second and final vote is set for December 8.

The Pilot Knoll Park Improvements Project (larger gatehouse, RV restrooms, day-use area and trail work, boat ramp upgrades) with a Guaranteed Maximum Price of about $2.76 million was tabled. Council is waiting on more information, a possible Texas Parks and Wildlife boating access grant, and additional U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approvals.

A ceremonial swearing-in was held for three new police officers: Officer Noel Garcia, Officer Jordan Phelps, and Officer Ivan Cuellar.