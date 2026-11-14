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Local Authority
📢 Comment on Highland Park’s 5-Year Recreation Plan by Dec. 6
12 days ago
📢 Share your input on Highland Park’s 5-Year Recreation Plan
The City is asking residents to review the draft 5-Year Recreation Plan and share feedback.
The public comment period runs from November 6, 2026 to December 6, 2026.
You can:
- Read more about the plan and
- Submit your comments or questions
by visiting HPParksPlan.com or emailing info@mcka.com.
If you care about parks, playgrounds, and recreation programs in Highland Park, this is your chance to speak up before the plan is finalized.
More Info: Notice of 30-Day Public Review & Comment - 5 Year ...
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