📢 Share your input on Highland Park’s 5-Year Recreation Plan

The City is asking residents to review the draft 5-Year Recreation Plan and share feedback.

The public comment period runs from November 6, 2026 to December 6, 2026.

You can:

Read more about the plan and

Submit your comments or questions

by visiting HPParksPlan.com or emailing info@mcka.com.

If you care about parks, playgrounds, and recreation programs in Highland Park, this is your chance to speak up before the plan is finalized.