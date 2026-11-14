📅 Two family holiday events in Highland Park

The City of Highland Park is kicking off the season with two fun celebrations:

Nov. 20, 3–5 PM – Sensory-Friendly Holiday Event

Fire Station #33, 1130 Central Ave.

A quieter, sensory-friendly celebration with Santa and Hanukkah Harry. Includes a craft, sweet treats, and a take-home photo.

Please RSVP to resiliency@cityhpil.com.

Nov. 21, 4–6 PM – Holiday Lighting Celebration

Port Clinton Square

Enjoy live music from DJ Julian, meet Santa, Hanukkah Harry, and Anna, Elsa & Olaf from Frozen, and take photos with the menorah and the new America250 tree, archway, giant sleigh, and inflatable snow globe.

There will also be performances by Time To Dance, North Shore School of Dance, and the Highland Park High School choir, plus FREE popcorn and hot cocoa, gelt, candy canes, and a station to write letters to the North Pole.