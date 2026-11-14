📢 Highland Park backs Supreme Court brief on assault weapons rules

The City of Highland Park has joined an amicus curiae brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Cook County’s authority to regulate assault weapons.

The brief, filed October 28, 2026, relates to two cases, Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, which involve assault weapons restrictions in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut.

Highland Park notes its history of local gun laws, including a 2013 ordinance restricting assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, which was upheld by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mayor Nancy Rotering says the City’s participation reflects its commitment to public safety and to preserving local governments’ ability to address gun violence.

The brief offers the Court additional information on regulating semiautomatic assault rifles and asks the Court to uphold the lower court decisions. Highland Park joins the Violence Policy Center, Lake County State's Attorney's Office, and several nonprofits in submitting the brief.

Residents can read the full brief through the City’s website post.