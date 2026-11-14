📢 Holiday drives to help Highland Park neighbors in need

Want to give back this season? Here are easy ways to help:

Coats for Kids

Donate new or gently used coats and cold‑weather gear at the drop box in the lobby of Fire Station #33, 1130 Central Ave.

Donations accepted through Feb 1, 2027.

Park District Toy Drive (infants–teens)

New, unwrapped toys accepted Nov 16 – Dec 2 at:

West Ridge Community Center, 636 Ridge Rd.

Park Fitness, 1207 Park Ave. W.

Centennial Ice Arena, 3100 Trail Way

Club Pickle & Padel, 2205 Skokie Valley Rd.

Toys for Tots

New, unwrapped toys and books at Coldwell Banker Realty, 1819 St. Johns Ave., through Dec 11, 2026.

City Food Drive

Unopened, unexpired food and household essentials at City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave., Tue–Fri, 8 AM–5 PM.

Monetary and gift card donations can go directly to the Townships:

Moraine Township: morainetownship.org, 847-432-3240

West Deerfield Township: westdeerfieldtownship.org/food-pantry, 847-945-0614