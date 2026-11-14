A free Community Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held at the Saint Augustine Parish Center, 35 Phillips Ave, Highland, NY 12528 on Thursday, November 26, 2026 from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM, and walk-ins are welcome. Meal delivery is offered from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM only, and food pickup in front runs from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM only. To reserve meals or get more information, call or text (845) 901-1912 or email thanksgiving.highland@gmail.com; to volunteer or ask questions, call (845) 849-2157.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Lloyd