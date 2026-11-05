🏥 Highland, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Highland, IN is steady right now, especially for dental and rehab roles. If you like helping people feel better and stay healthy, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Highland, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$52/hour + uncapped incentives

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, 6 paid holidays, CE, more (varies by location)

Modern office, advanced tech (3D scanning, AI tools), and manageable schedules (5–7 patients/day) so you’re not rushed. Good fit if you want strong training, support, and room to grow your hygiene career.

Employer: Kaizen Chiropractic Health and Wellness

Kaizen Chiropractic Health and Wellness Location: Highland, IN

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $15–$18/hour

Help patients with rehab exercises, mobility, and strength in a chiropractic setting. Great for someone into fitness, exercise science, or personal training who wants hands-on experience helping people move and feel better.

Employer: The Periodontal Group

The Periodontal Group Location: Highland, IN (2 days) & Valparaiso, IN (1 day)

Type: Part-time, day shift, in person

Schedule: 3 days/week , potential to grow to 4; flexible options

, potential to grow to 4; flexible options Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Periodontal-focused office looking for a friendly, relationship-based hygienist who enjoys patient education and perio care. Nice option if you want a steady part-time schedule with room to add days later.

If something here feels like a fit, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.