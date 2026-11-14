Healthcare hiring around Highland, IL is steady right now, with options in clinics, hospitals, and long‑term care. If you’re already in scrubs (or want to be), there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Highland Health Care Center

Highland Health Care Center Location: Highland, IL (1450 26th St)

(1450 26th St) Type: Part-time (full-time and PRN also mentioned in posting)

Part-time (full-time and PRN also mentioned in posting) Salary: Competitive pay with $2/hour night shift differential (exact base not listed)

Skilled nursing facility role with daily pay options, referral bonuses, health/dental/vision, PTO, employer-paid life insurance, and tuition reimbursement. Great fit if you have an Illinois CNA certification and want long‑term care experience with room to grow.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (for a local acute care facility)

Vetted Solutions (for a local acute care facility) Location: Highland, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Acute Medical/Surgical RN role focused on bedside, patient‑centered care. You’ll coordinate and deliver hands‑on care on a Med/Surg unit, using your clinical skills in a team setting. Requires an RN license and BLS; BSN and prior healthcare experience are preferred.

Employer: Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland)

Location: Highland, IL

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week , Monday–Friday 8:00 AM–5:30 PM

Full-time, , Monday–Friday Salary: $20.00–$29.00/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

(based on experience, skills, education) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (per posting)

Clinic‑based MA role in Family & Internal Medicine with steady weekday hours. Offers a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, education assistance up to $5,250/year, adoption assistance, and more). Requires completion of an accredited MA program or equivalent experience, MA certification (or within 90 days), and BLS (within 60 days).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Highland will consider similar experience or nearby roles. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.