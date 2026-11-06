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Highland County
Sign up for Highland County emergency weather alerts
8 days ago
Highland County residents can sign up for Highland County Hyper-Reach Emergency Alerts to get warnings about severe weather and other emergencies on their phones. Alerts are free, and you can register online at Hyper-Reach signup or by texting "Alert" to 937-500-0648 so you and your family receive timely notices about storms, tornadoes, and other threats.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.