Sign up for Highland County emergency weather alerts

Highland County residents can sign up for Highland County Hyper-Reach Emergency Alerts to get warnings about severe weather and other emergencies on their phones. Alerts are free, and you can register online at Hyper-Reach signup or by texting "Alert" to 937-500-0648 so you and your family receive timely notices about storms, tornadoes, and other threats.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Highland County, Ohio Emergency Management Agency