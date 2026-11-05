🛒 Highland, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Highland’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Highland, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40–$21.78/hour base pay range

Lead a section of the store and step in as Manager on Duty when needed. You’ll supervise associates, keep the sales floor safe and organized, handle opening/closing, and support front end, fitting rooms, merchandising, and basic admin tasks. Great fit if you have customer service experience, can work evenings/weekends, and want a path into store leadership.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Highland, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$24.90/hour pay range (plus possible premiums)

Help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, ring up sales, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked and clean. You may also do simple car services (like testing batteries) and occasional deliveries, with benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, and health coverage starting day one.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.