Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • High School On SI

    Illinois high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)

    By Brady Twombly,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New Mexico high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Believes Legendary College Football Coach Needs to Retire
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (9/30/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Top 10 high school mascots in Indiana: Vote for the best
    High School On SI1 day ago
    The Grilled Prime Rib At This Iconic Restaurant In Illinois Is Insanely Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com5 days ago
    WNBA chief's cutting Angel Reese 'recognition' response after Caitlin Clark question
    Irish Star2 days ago
    The Banana Pancakes At This Charming Restaurant In Illinois Is Out-Of-This-World Delicious
    familydestinationsguide.com17 hours ago
    Jack in the Box announces 12-unit franchising deal in Chicago
    verdictfoodservice.com2 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    3 wounded in Morgan Park shooting
    CBS Chicago2 days ago
    Popular Illinois Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WKSC 103.5 KISS FM2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    What we learned in Week 4 of Oregon high school football
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Notable California high school football program puts coach on leave, prompts investigation
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Dillon Gabriel's high school passing record broken by Oregon Ducks recruiting target
    High School On SI2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (10/1/2024)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (10/2/2024)
    High School On SI6 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    California girls volleyball high school Top 20 rankings (9-24-2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Illinois City Called One of the Most ‘Likely Targets of a Nuclear Attack’
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    South Carolina 4-star wide receiver reclassifies to Class of 2025
    High School On SI7 hours ago
    It is time for Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent to cook
    beargoggleson.com2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Monarch Butterfly Alert: They’re Now Migrating Through Illinois
    1520 The Ticket2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy