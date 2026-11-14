High Point has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces in top shape. Here are several local roles where you can work with your hands and see the results every day.

Employer: Everstory Partners

Everstory Partners Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Care for peaceful cemetery grounds with mowing, trimming, equipment upkeep, and helping with burials and headstone installs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more for long-term growth.

Employer: Smith & Co. Real Estate at Keller Williams Realty (private family)

(private family) Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time, W2

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM , no nights or weekends

Monday–Friday, , no nights or weekends Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Keep a large three-story home running smoothly: cleaning, laundry, errands, meal prep, organizing, and coordinating vendors. Steady hours plus paid holidays, 2 weeks paid vacation, and disability insurance.

Employer: Terminix Triad

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Full-time (field-based) Pay: Not listed; includes performance pay (commissions + production bonuses)

Outdoor, on-the-move role inspecting homes, treating for pests, and advising customers. Offers company vehicle, paid training, PTO, health benefits, and performance-based pay for people who like active, independent work.

Employer: Design Master Displays

Location: 5657 Prospect St, High Point, NC 27263

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $32.00–$38.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week, overtime available

Lead maintenance for CNC machines, lasers, welders, powder coat line, forklifts, and general building systems. Hands-on supervisor role with health insurance, paid time off, 401(k), profit sharing, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.