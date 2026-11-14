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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in High Point, NC
High Point has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and growing into leadership roles.
Below are several customer service and retail jobs hiring in High Point, NC that offer steady hours and room to move up.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, staffing, and coaching the team. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership, like developing people, and want benefits like health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.
Front End Service Team Trainer
- Employer: Walmart (Neighborhood Market #5013)
- Location: 4102 Precision Way, High Point, NC 27265
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: $17–$30 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
Lead the front-end team on customer service and compliance while helping with returns, refunds, and transactions. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Retail Service Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the store by leading customer service, handling online and special orders, and taking on shift management when managers are out. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting will spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.