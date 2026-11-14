High Point has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and growing into leadership roles.

Below are several customer service and retail jobs hiring in High Point, NC that offer steady hours and room to move up.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales, staffing, and coaching the team. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership, like developing people, and want benefits like health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Walmart (Neighborhood Market #5013)

Walmart (Neighborhood Market #5013) Location: 4102 Precision Way, High Point, NC 27265

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $17–$30 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the front-end team on customer service and compliance while helping with returns, refunds, and transactions. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Help run the store by leading customer service, handling online and special orders, and taking on shift management when managers are out. Offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting will spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.