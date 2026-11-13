High Point has a nice mix of school and training jobs right now, from K–12 classrooms to fitness and medical programs. If you like helping people learn, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month, licensed teaching role

Salary: From $5,525/month (per NC state salary schedule)

Teach Occupational Course of Study (OCS) in an Exceptional Children (EC) setting and support students with special needs in their core classes. This role comes with full benefits, a continuing contract track, and follows the Guilford County Schools licensed salary schedule.

Employer: Pure Barre (independently owned franchise)

Pure Barre (independently owned franchise) Location: High Point, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive base rate (exact amount not listed)

Lead up to 20 people through high-energy barre classes and help clients get stronger and more confident. You’ll get training & development, opportunity for advancement, bonuses, free unlimited membership, and retail discounts while you teach.

Employer: ECPI University

Location: Based at the Greensboro, NC campus (listed under High Point area)

Based at the (listed under High Point area) Type: Part-time faculty

Salary: Not listed

Teach small classes in five-week terms and share your real-world Medical Assisting experience with students. This role is great if you have at least an associate degree, a few years in the field, and want to move into teaching with benefits and a structured curriculum.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.