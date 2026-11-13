High Point has some strong options right now if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few solid sales roles with very different vibes, from fitness to home services to fully remote.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) – listed for High Point, NC

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Full-time, commission-based Salary: Performance-based commissions + bonuses (no fixed amount listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and performance-based pay. You’ll meet clients online, help families choose life insurance, and get training, mentorship, and clear paths to advance if you like building a long-term sales career.

Employer: Pure Barre High Point (Moxie Culture franchise)

(Moxie Culture franchise) Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $15/hour + commissions + performance bonuses

Great fit if you love fitness and people. You’ll sell memberships, lead a small sales team, and support member retention, with employee discounts, training, and room to grow inside a community-focused studio.

Employer: Vanterra Foundation Solutions

Location: High Point, NC (on the road)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Full-time, field-based Salary: From $200,000/year (uncapped commission)

High-earning outside sales role meeting pre-scheduled homeowner leads to sell foundation and waterproofing solutions. Comes with paid training, uncapped commission, monthly bonuses, and a vehicle allowance, but you’ll be in the field a lot and sometimes working in crawlspaces and basements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.