There are some helpful free items and offers around High Point and Archdale this week, from furniture to baby gear and even a temporary foster need for cats.

Item: Temporary foster care for three senior cats (not for sale)

Location: Kingsfield, Archdale, NC

Kingsfield, Archdale, NC Condition/Details: Owner had to move suddenly due to financial strain and cannot keep the cats where they are now Needs a 2–3 month foster home until the owner or a friend can take them back Owner will provide food and litter One cat, Chester (10 years old, neutered) , is shy and needs to be indoors or somewhere heated in winter No children in the home for Chester

Source: nextdoor.com

If you can offer a calm, warm space and follow the owner’s guidelines, this could be a big help to a neighbor in need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: LaZBoy reclining loveseat, beige/brown

Location: 1402 Sagewood Ln, off Main, Archdale, NC

1402 Sagewood Ln, off Condition: Fair condition ; used and well-loved for about 25 years

; used and well-loved for about Pickup details: Placed at the curb for pickup No need to ring the doorbell – just take it if you want it

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you need extra seating and don’t mind some wear from long-term use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin black wood bed frame and two brand-new mattresses

Location: Northpoint, High Point, NC (exact address shared by poster when you message)

(exact address shared by poster when you message) Condition: New / never used Has been in storage since the owner moved and ended up with fewer bedrooms

Details: No charge – completely free to someone who really needs it You must pick up from the owner ; they cannot deliver No photos available; the owner does not want to unpack it just for pictures

Source: nextdoor.com

A strong option if you’re setting up a room and need a full twin setup at no cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Evenflo car seat, black

Location: Westchester Manner, High Point, NC

Condition: Good condition , but needs a little cleaning

, but needs Details: Poster says it’s a great car seat overall Message the owner through Nextdoor if you’re interested

Source: nextdoor.com

Always double-check car seat expiration dates and safety guidelines before use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and foster offers like these can go quickly, so if something fits your needs, reach out or head over to pick it up as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.