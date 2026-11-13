High Point has a nice mix of front-line customer service and retail roles right now, from banks to auto parts to pest control. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phone).

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the cash drawer, and support daily store tasks like stocking and light installs (wipers, batteries, etc.). Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there are solid benefits plus room to grow within a big, stable company.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (details shared in hiring process)

Be the friendly face at the bank, greeting clients, helping with everyday transactions, and opening new accounts while using the latest banking tech. This role comes with big-company perks like health benefits, retirement plan, tuition help, and strong career paths in banking.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week)

(around 30 hours/week) Salary: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Step into a key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store looking sharp while serving customers. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

Employer: Go-Forth Pest Control

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend customer service with detailed account work: set up new customer accounts, manage subscriptions and billing, and handle high-volume phone calls. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and like solving billing and account issues for customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.