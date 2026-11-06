🚧 High Point NC construction jobs with multiple openings

High Point’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew of helpers, apprentices, and journeyman electricians on commercial/industrial projects while still working with your tools. This role is ideal if you have 7–10 years of electrical construction experience and want to grow your leadership skills while handling layout, troubleshooting, and code-compliant installs.

Employer: Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance bonus eligible)

Check and prep new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles before customers ever see them. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, can get a NC State Inspection License, and like steady work with factory training, PTO, and medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Anrold Jones Services

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.61 – $38.07 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Work on home electrical installs, repairs, and renovations while following NEC/NFPA 70 and local codes. This is a strong pick if you’re an experienced residential electrician who can read blueprints, troubleshoot with meters, and wants solid hourly pay plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same shop.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.