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🏭 High Point, NC Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Now Hiring
High Point’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and clear career paths. If you’re comfortable on the floor and don’t mind some noise, these are worth a look.
Production Supervisor
- Employer: Carolina Container
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team on the production floor, focusing on safety, quality, and meeting deadlines. You’ll assign work, help solve problems, support training, and work closely with maintenance and other departments to keep things running smoothly.
Filler Operator
- Employer: Maola Local Dairies
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes benefits like Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more)
Run filling equipment that puts dairy products into containers in a safe, clean, and efficient way. Good fit if you like steady, detailed work, can lift 50–60 lbs, and don’t mind cooler/refrigerated environments and some noise.
Corrugator Transfer Cart (Forklift Operator)
- Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a forklift/transfer cart to move stock and materials to and from machines and loading docks. You’ll handle inspections, basic paperwork, and work in a busy, loud plant with regular lifting and a focus on safety and quality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has other roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing spots in High Point tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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