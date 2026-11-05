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🏥 High Point NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in High Point, NC right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings cover a nice range of skills and schedules.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: 2850 S Main St #104, High Point, NC 27263
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50 – $31.72/hour + potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives
- Application window expected to close: 01/31/2027
Work in a team-based primary care clinic focused on seniors, where you’ll handle vitals, screenings, point-of-care tests, vaccines, and EMR updates. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of MA experience, CPR/BLS, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) with room to grow inside a large health system.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Emergency Department
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Fast-paced ED role using the full nursing process—assessment, planning, interventions, and evaluation—while working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you have 1+ year of clinical RN experience, active RN license (compact or NC), BLS, and want to be involved in unit councils, quality projects, and evidence-based practice.
Physician – Family Medicine (MD/DO)
- Employer: Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Inc.
- Location: High Point, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus available
Outpatient family medicine role providing full-scope primary care, supervising midlevel providers, and helping shape clinic policies and procedures. Best fit for a Board-certified/eligible MD or DO with current NC medical license, DEA, CPR, and ACLS or PALS, who wants to serve both adult and pediatric patients in a community-focused setting.
Part-Time In-Home Caregiver – High Point, Greensboro & Triad
- Employer: ComForCare Triad
- Location: High Point, NC (clients across High Point, Greensboro & Triad)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour
Support clients in their homes with daily care, light housekeeping, meals, companionship, and rides to appointments. Good match if you have 1 year of caregiving experience, a valid NC driver’s license, reliable car, and want flexible hours, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shift, team, or benefits) make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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