🏥 High Point NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in High Point, NC right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings cover a nice range of skills and schedules.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Oak Street Health, part of Location: 2850 S Main St #104, High Point, NC 27263

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $31.72/hour + potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential CVS Health bonus/short-term incentives Application window expected to close: 01/31/2027

Work in a team-based primary care clinic focused on seniors, where you’ll handle vitals, screenings, point-of-care tests, vaccines, and EMR updates. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of MA experience, CPR/BLS, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) with room to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced ED role using the full nursing process—assessment, planning, interventions, and evaluation—while working closely with a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you have 1+ year of clinical RN experience, active RN license (compact or NC), BLS, and want to be involved in unit councils, quality projects, and evidence-based practice.

Employer: Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Inc.

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; sign-on bonus available

Outpatient family medicine role providing full-scope primary care, supervising midlevel providers, and helping shape clinic policies and procedures. Best fit for a Board-certified/eligible MD or DO with current NC medical license, DEA, CPR, and ACLS or PALS, who wants to serve both adult and pediatric patients in a community-focused setting.

Employer: ComForCare Triad

Location: High Point, NC (clients across High Point, Greensboro & Triad)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Support clients in their homes with daily care, light housekeeping, meals, companionship, and rides to appointments. Good match if you have 1 year of caregiving experience, a valid NC driver’s license, reliable car, and want flexible hours, paid training, and mileage reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (shift, team, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.