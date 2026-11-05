🍽️ High Point NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

High Point’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips

Pour drinks, chat with guests, and help keep the bar area running smooth in a busy steakhouse. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and an app to swap shifts make this great if you want steady hours with some flexibility.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Help run the store day-to-day, lead the team, and keep orders moving out on time. Comes with full training, room to move up, and strong pizza discounts; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and a reliable, insured vehicle.

Employer: Aramark

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Not listed (likely on-site schedule)

Not listed (likely on-site schedule) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on cooking role where you prep, cook, and plate a variety of dishes using different methods and equipment. Good fit if you already have cooking experience and want to grow your skills in a structured kitchen with clear food safety standards.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.