🏭 High Point, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Open Now

High Point’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and leading production teams. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the plant running at top speed by maintaining and repairing production equipment and facility systems. This role is great if you have strong industrial electrical/mechanical skills, know OSHA safety, and like solving problems on the fly with a lot of independence.

Employer: Davis Furniture Industries

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried (first shift, Monday–Friday, Saturdays as needed)

Full-time, salaried (first shift, Monday–Friday, Saturdays as needed) Salary: Not listed

Lead a key plant for a long-standing, family-owned furniture manufacturer. You’ll oversee production, safety, quality, and costs for sewing and cutting operations, while managing supervisors and hourly staff and enjoying benefits like weekly pay, 401(k) with profit sharing, health, dental, vision, and paid holidays.

Employer: Air Power Inc

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive pay (DOE)

Hands-on role building, testing, and installing industrial systems like fluid transfer, coating lines, ovens, and robotics at customer sites. Good fit if you have 2+ years working with industrial equipment, can read drawings and schematics, and want strong benefits including health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local plants update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.