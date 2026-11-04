🏥 High Point NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

High Point’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to retail and senior care. Here are a few solid picks if you’re looking to stay local and work with patients every day.

Employer: Atrium Health / Advocate Health

Atrium Health / Advocate Health Location: High Point, NC (High Point Medical Center)

(High Point Medical Center) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

(40 hrs/week) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00–6:30 or 11:00–7:30, every 4th weekend + holiday rotation

Pay: $54.90 – $82.35/hour

You’ll provide comprehensive pharmaceutical care for Hospital at Home patients, process orders, and supervise techs to ensure safe, on-time meds. This role is appealing if you want steady daytime hours, strong clinical impact, and a full benefits + retirement + education assistance package in a large, well-known health system.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Pay: Base pay depends on skills and experience (range not listed)

Hands-on role helping seniors with daily living (bathing, dressing, light housekeeping) while building real relationships. Good fit if you’re starting in healthcare: Brookdale offers career growth into CNA/med tech roles, health benefits (depending on status), PTO for full-time, tuition help, and even support with U.S. citizenship fees for eligible associates.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: High Point, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This RN educator supports ICU, cardiac care, telemetry, and SICU teams, leading education, skills training, and orientation for critical care nurses. Ideal if you have 3+ years of critical care RN experience and a BSN, enjoy teaching at the bedside and in classes, and want to shape unit practice and quality of care.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: High Point, NC

Type: PRN / Part-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

Retail pharmacist role focused on world-class customer service, accurate dispensing, immunizations, and occasional travel to nearby stores for relief coverage. Good match if you’re a licensed pharmacist looking for flexible hours, variety in store locations, and a mix of clinical and leadership duties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles in the same area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.