    LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: HPU volleyball opens conference play with wins

    By ENTERPRISE STAFF,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lz0rh_0vxsZHUV00

    HIGH POINT — High Point University earned a pair of weekend conference sweeps — beating Presbyterian 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 on Friday and Charleston Southern 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 on Saturday — in Big South Conference volleyball in the Millis Center.

    On Friday, Dylan Maberry had 10 digs, three aces and 14 digs to lead the Panthers. Arica Davis added nine kills, an ace and four blocks, while Allie Gray had 18 assists and Jordyn Schilling had an ace, seven assists and nine digs. Hannah Hawkins also chipped in 15 assists and nine digs.

