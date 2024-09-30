Open in App
    • High Point Enterprise

    Local crews help in storm aftermath

    By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER,

    2 days ago

    HIGH POINT — Firefighters and electric utility workers from High Point have answered the call to help their counterparts in the Southeast contending with catastrophic conditions in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

    Ten High Point Fire Department firefighters are assisting in the greater Asheville area, where the flooding of the French Broad River exceeded the devastating 1916 flood. One crew of five High Point Fire Department firefighters has set up in the community of Swannanoa east of Asheville while another crew of five left Monday to assist in Asheville.

