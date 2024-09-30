Program that teaches kids how to grow vegetables wins state award

Forsyth County’s Growing Together initiative, which teaches local students about vegetables and how to grow them, has received a Child Health Recognition Award from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation.

The Growing Together initiative is part of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s Be Healthy School Kids program. The 10-week after-school gardening class lets students in grades three through five try new vegetables, understand the benefits of healthy eating and learn how to plant a garden. Students learn how to start, care for and maintain a vegetable garden during the classes.