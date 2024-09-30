Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • High Point Enterprise

    Program that teaches kids how to grow vegetables wins state award

    By NEWS STAFF,

    2 days ago

    Forsyth County’s Growing Together initiative, which teaches local students about vegetables and how to grow them, has received a Child Health Recognition Award from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation.

    The Growing Together initiative is part of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s Be Healthy School Kids program. The 10-week after-school gardening class lets students in grades three through five try new vegetables, understand the benefits of healthy eating and learn how to plant a garden. Students learn how to start, care for and maintain a vegetable garden during the classes.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinjalast hour
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post7 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Meet The Spunky Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    How Legal Cannabis Could Help Your Property Value Grow
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Animal Rescue Collaborates with Local Businesses for Events
    High Point Enterprise5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy