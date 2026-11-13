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Deep Green Dwelling: Passive George
By Stacia Friedman,10 days ago
Passive George may sound like a guy who can’t get a bartender’s attention, but, trust us. The duplex bearing this name is generating excitement throughout Philadelphia’s Passive House community and beyond. Last month, a tour organized by Green Philly drew a sold-out crowd to 1930-31 W. George Street to inspect the 3,200 square foot, multi-family home prior to the completion of the envelope required for PHIUS certification. The tour was guided by the project’s architect, Jeremy Avellino, founder and principal of Bright Common, a leading Philadelphia architecture firm focusing on carbon-neutral and passive house construction.