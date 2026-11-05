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Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County expands Prosperity Task Force work

7 days ago
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Hidalgo County is using its Prosperity Task Force to address food insecurity, build opportunities for young leaders, and support a stronger local economy. Current efforts include turning awareness into action through a “Hunger in the RGV” initiative, welcoming a Future Leaders Council, and backing local economic development projects.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hidalgo County, Texas

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