Hicksville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Sabre Industries. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sabre Industries

Sabre Industries Location: Hicksville, OH

Hicksville, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on visual and dimensional inspection of steel poles and hardware. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can read blueprints, and want to build your skills in quality control.

Employer: Sabre Industries

Sabre Industries Location: Hicksville, OH

Hicksville, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

A more advanced inspector role where you work independently, handle complex weld and dimensional checks, and help train entry-level inspectors. Comes with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Sabre Industries, Inc.

Sabre Industries, Inc. Location: Hicksville, OH

Hicksville, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Operate an all-terrain forklift and heavy material-handling equipment to move and load steel products. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of forklift/heavy equipment experience and like working outdoors with a busy shipping yard team. Includes full-time benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—Sabre often has related roles and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.