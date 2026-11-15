Looking for a sweet feline friend in Hicksville, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting in local foster care for a safe, loving home in Nassau or Suffolk County.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Hicksville Foster

Contact: (516) 273-5557

About Jesse:

Jesse is a dashing tuxedo boy who first showed up in someone’s yard and quickly won hearts with his very friendly nature. He’s a bit of a solo star and prefers a peaceful home without other pets. If you want one cat to spoil and adore, Jesse could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Jesse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Young (about 3 years old)

Young (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Hicksville Foster

Contact: (516) 273-5557

About Sammie:

Sammie is a 3-year-old tabby with a big, gentle heart. He may be shy and nervous at first, but once he feels safe, he turns into a cuddly “teddy bear” who loves affection. His compatibility with other cats is unknown, so slow introductions are best.

Health & vetting:

Tested for FIV/FeLV

Initial vaccinations completed

completed Neutered

Microchipped

👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Humane Urban Group - Hicksville Foster

Contact: (516) 273-5557

About Elton:

Elton is an adorable brown tabby kitten who comes as part of a bonded pair with his brother Freddie. These two are inseparable and must be adopted together, so they can keep playing, cuddling, and growing up side by side in their new home in Nassau or Suffolk County.

👉 Meet Elton and apply to adopt this bonded pair on adoptapet

If you’re in Nassau or Suffolk County and ready to adopt, please reach out to Humane Urban Group - Hicksville Foster at (516) 273-5557 or use the links above to submit an application. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.