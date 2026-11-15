Hickory’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free food perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #7315

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 483 US HWY 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

You’ll prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and food-safe. Comes with big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and Walmart-paid education for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Part-Time

You’ll work in the “Heart of House” on stations like grill, chip, shake, and expo, turning out wings and game-day food. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and chances to grow into more advanced roles.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Part-Time

Serve food and drinks, handle tables in the dining room, and create a fun game-day vibe for guests. Offers weekly pay, flexible shifts, meal and family discounts, plus training and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-Time

Step into a leadership track role where you learn to run the bakery department and cover for the manager. You’ll lead staff, manage inventory and sales goals, keep quality and sanitation high, and help with training and scheduling.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-Time

Lead the in-store coffee/barista area, making sure guests get friendly service, fresh coffee, and a clean space. You’ll train and guide baristas, track sales and reports, manage inventory, and handle daily operations and safety.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.