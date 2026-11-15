Hickory’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: From $11.50/hour

Step into a key holder role where you help run the store, support the team, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, can work a flexible schedule, and like a fast, fun discount retail vibe.

Employer: Petco

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while working around animals every shift. Great if you love pets, enjoy talking with customers, and don’t mind being active, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working evenings or weekends.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-time (or Part-time, per business needs)

Support a busy off-price store by helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the sales floor clean and organized. This is a good match if you want steady hours, can stay on your feet most of the day, and like a fast-paced “treasure hunt” style store.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-time

Work in the meat and seafood department, cutting, wrapping, stocking, and helping guests with product questions. Ideal if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, don’t mind a cold environment, and enjoy a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. A quick application today could land you interviews this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.