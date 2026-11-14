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🛒 Hickory, NC Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hickory has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to a local pest control company. Good mix of part-time and entry-level work if you like helping people face-to-face.
Scheduling Coordinator (Pest Coordinator) – Internship
- Employer: A-1 Termite and Pest Control, Inc.
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Internship
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
Help customers get their pest control services scheduled and routed using a web-based system. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, like problem-solving on the phone, and want solid perks like PTO, health insurance, 401(k) match, and company-paid life insurance.
Asset Protection Customer Host
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #948
- Location: 2525 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$28/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)
You’ll greet shoppers at the entrance, check receipts, help with returns, and keep the front of the store safe and welcoming. Comes with big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 2239 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour
Perfect if you love animals and people. You’ll help pet parents find the right products, care for in-store animals, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked in a busy, pet-focused environment.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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