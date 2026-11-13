Hickory’s sales scene is busy right now, from local car lots to national media brands. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Hickory, NC (remote role)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (no income caps mentioned)

Already a real estate agent? This lets you keep your real estate license and add mortgage commissions on top. You’ll get training, support from a national team, and a flexible setup to earn on both the real estate and financing sides of your deals.

Employer: Spectrum Reach

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comes with a full pay and benefits package)

Lead a team of Account Executives selling TV and digital ad solutions to local businesses. Good fit if you have 5+ years B2B sales and 2+ years leadership, and want to manage people, hit revenue goals, and work with media and ad agencies.

Employer: Autograph Motors Inc.

Location: Hickory, NC (in person)

Type: Contract

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Independent used car dealership looking for a motivated, people-friendly salesperson, with bilingual (English/Spanish) strongly preferred. You’ll help customers pick cars, handle test drives and deals, and promote vehicles on social media, with a flexible schedule and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.