Hickory’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on machine work or leading big engineering projects. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: HSM

HSM Location: Hickory, NC (supports multiple facilities)

(supports multiple facilities) Type: Full-time

Lead process and manufacturing engineering across several plants, driving safety, quality, and efficiency for metal fabrication, welding, foam, cut-and-sew, and assembly. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in manufacturing, love Lean/Six Sigma, and want to guide new product launches and automation projects. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks vacation + 9 holidays, on-site clinics, and tuition help.

Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Run coating equipment to keep tape production on spec and on schedule, doing quality checks, basic troubleshooting, and keeping the line stocked and clean. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift 25–60 lbs regularly (up to 100 lbs at times), and like steady night-shift work with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Century Furniture

Location: Hickory, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Catch and stack boards coming off a machine, watch for defects, and keep accurate counts while following plant safety rules. This is a good entry point into furniture manufacturing if you can stand, bend, and lift 30+ lbs through an 8-hour shift; high school diploma or GED is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.