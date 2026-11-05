🚌 Hickory, NC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Hickory has some solid driving jobs right now, from local routes to seasonal helper work. If you like staying active and being out on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Pay: $17.75/hour, weekly pay

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages to homes and businesses. This is a very active, outdoor job with flexible day-to-day scheduling (Mon–Sat, holidays possible) and no driving of the truck required. Great if you want short-term work, to stay fit, and get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)

(Performance Foodservice) Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: ~$91,000 average annual pay + hiring bonus up to $5,000 (for experienced foodservice drivers, through Dec 31, 2026)

Drive a CDL-A tractor trailer delivering food products on local and OTR routes, with some single-day layovers after training. This role offers strong pay, Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and steady work in the food supply chain.

Employer: Canteen (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: 3050 Tate Boulevard SE, Hickory, NC 28602

3050 Tate Boulevard SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00/hour (fixed rate; some roles may include commission)

Drive a company vehicle on a set route to stock and service micromarkets (small self-serve snack/food markets) at client sites. Monday–Friday schedule, steady hours, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and advancement paths into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and benefits make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.