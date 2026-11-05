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📣 Hickory, NC Sales Jobs with Multiple Local Opportunities
Hickory’s sales scene is busy right now, from techy tape to airplanes and security gear on wheels. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.
Inside Sales and Pricing Analyst Summer 2027 Internship
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial (Shurtape Technologies)
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Temporary – Summer 2027 Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Help a global tape manufacturer price products and support the sales team using data. You’ll work with tools like Tableau, Salesforce, Excel, and Adobe Acrobat, learn how pricing drives profit, and present your findings to sales and management—great for a business or analytics student.
Route Sales Associate
- Employer: The Systems Depot / Depot Express
- Location: Hickory, NC (routes to Charlotte, Greensboro, Boone/Asheville)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, insurance options, FSAs/HSAs
Drive a set route, deliver low-voltage security parts, and grow sales with existing and new contractors. This is a hands-on, relationship-heavy role where you’re on the road most of the day, using your security/electrical trade experience to spot needs and boost route revenue.
Aircraft Maintenance & Avionics Sales Representative
- Employer: Appalachian Aero Group
- Location: Hickory, NC (KHKY – Hickory Regional Airport)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid remote
- Travel: 25–50%
- Salary: Base + uncapped commission, up to $175,000/year
- Benefits: Health insurance (employee plan paid in full), dental, vision, 401(k), unlimited PTO
Sell aircraft maintenance and avionics services across the Southeast for a growing 17-person aviation shop. If you have 5+ years of sales experience and know aviation (A&P or pilot certificate a plus), this role offers high earning potential, travel, and a tight-knit team backing every quote.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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