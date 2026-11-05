📣 Hickory, NC Sales Jobs with Multiple Local Opportunities

Hickory’s sales scene is busy right now, from techy tape to airplanes and security gear on wheels. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial (Shurtape Technologies)

Shurtape Industrial (Shurtape Technologies) Location: Hickory, NC

Type: Temporary – Summer 2027 Internship

Salary: Not listed

Help a global tape manufacturer price products and support the sales team using data. You’ll work with tools like Tableau, Salesforce, Excel, and Adobe Acrobat, learn how pricing drives profit, and present your findings to sales and management—great for a business or analytics student.

Employer: The Systems Depot / Depot Express

Location: Hickory, NC (routes to Charlotte, Greensboro, Boone/Asheville)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, insurance options, FSAs/HSAs

Drive a set route, deliver low-voltage security parts, and grow sales with existing and new contractors. This is a hands-on, relationship-heavy role where you’re on the road most of the day, using your security/electrical trade experience to spot needs and boost route revenue.

Employer: Appalachian Aero Group

Location: Hickory, NC (KHKY – Hickory Regional Airport)

Type: Full-time, hybrid remote

Travel: 25–50%

Salary: Base + uncapped commission, up to $175,000/year

Benefits: Health insurance (employee plan paid in full), dental, vision, 401(k), unlimited PTO

Sell aircraft maintenance and avionics services across the Southeast for a growing 17-person aviation shop. If you have 5+ years of sales experience and know aviation (A&P or pilot certificate a plus), this role offers high earning potential, travel, and a tight-knit team backing every quote.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.