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Hickory
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Around Hickory, NC
3 days ago
Hickory’s plants and factories are busy right now, with plenty of night and day shift roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
ORDER BUILDER (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, hours vary
This is a warehouse-style role pulling and stacking orders for vending/market customers. No experience needed, they’ll train you, and full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.
Coater Operator (C Shift - 12 hr Night)
- Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
Run coating equipment that helps make well-known tape brands. This job is physical (lifting 25–60 lbs, sometimes up to 100) and hands-on, with strong benefits and a big focus on safety and teamwork.
Coater Operator (F Shift - 12 hr Night)
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
Very similar coater role on a different shift team. You’ll handle quality checks, basic troubleshooting, and keep the line running smoothly in a modern, safety-focused plant.
Coater Operator (C Shift - 12 hr Night)
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
Another listing for the C-shift coater role at Shurtape’s industrial side. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with heavy lifting, and want long shifts with more days off.
Slitter II UV (D shift - 12 hr Nights)
- Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
Operate slitting machines that cut tape to size, keep records, and help train others. This is a good role if you like machines, can lift 50–100 lbs, and want strong benefits and steady night work.
Chemical Applications Operator Frogger (A Shift - 12 hr Days)
- Employer: Shurtape Industrial
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift
You’ll run a high-speed line for FrogTape products—loading rolls, clearing jams, checking quality, and packing finished goods. Great for someone with a strong work ethic who likes fast-paced, detailed work.
Operator
- Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule
Set up and run machines in a corrugated packaging plant, keeping quality and efficiency on target. Expect loud, physical work (lifting up to 100 lbs) and a fast pace—machine experience is a plus.
Production Technician Mon–Thursday 6pm–4am
- Employer: US Conec
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 6pm–4am
Night-shift tech role focused on process improvement, data analysis, and troubleshooting in a high-tech plastics plant. Comes with 4 weeks PTO, bonus potential, and strong benefits—great if you have a technical degree and like problem-solving.
Production Engineer
- Employer: US Conec
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)
- Type: Full-time
Engineering role improving manufacturing processes, running time studies, and leading continuous improvement projects. Ideal for someone with a BS in Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering and 2–4 years of plant experience.
Upholstery Apprentice – Inside Upholstery
- Employer: Century Furniture
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on furniture role applying padding and fabric to frames using hand and power tools. Good entry path into Hickory’s furniture industry if you like detailed, craft-style work and can handle standing and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Hickory’s manufacturing jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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