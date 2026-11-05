🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs Around Hickory, NC

Hickory’s plants and factories are busy right now, with plenty of night and day shift roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, hours vary

This is a warehouse-style role pulling and stacking orders for vending/market customers. No experience needed, they’ll train you, and full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Run coating equipment that helps make well-known tape brands. This job is physical (lifting 25–60 lbs, sometimes up to 100) and hands-on, with strong benefits and a big focus on safety and teamwork.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Very similar coater role on a different shift team. You’ll handle quality checks, basic troubleshooting, and keep the line running smoothly in a modern, safety-focused plant.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Another listing for the C-shift coater role at Shurtape’s industrial side. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with heavy lifting, and want long shifts with more days off.

Employer: Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Operate slitting machines that cut tape to size, keep records, and help train others. This is a good role if you like machines, can lift 50–100 lbs, and want strong benefits and steady night work.

Employer: Shurtape Industrial

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift

You’ll run a high-speed line for FrogTape products—loading rolls, clearing jams, checking quality, and packing finished goods. Great for someone with a strong work ethic who likes fast-paced, detailed work.

Employer: New-Indy Containerboard LLC

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, flexible schedule

Set up and run machines in a corrugated packaging plant, keeping quality and efficiency on target. Expect loud, physical work (lifting up to 100 lbs) and a fast pace—machine experience is a plus.

Employer: US Conec

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)

Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible) Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 6pm–4am

Night-shift tech role focused on process improvement, data analysis, and troubleshooting in a high-tech plastics plant. Comes with 4 weeks PTO, bonus potential, and strong benefits—great if you have a technical degree and like problem-solving.

Employer: US Conec

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible)

Not listed (competitive; bonus eligible) Type: Full-time

Engineering role improving manufacturing processes, running time studies, and leading continuous improvement projects. Ideal for someone with a BS in Mechanical/Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering and 2–4 years of plant experience.

Employer: Century Furniture

Location: Hickory, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on furniture role applying padding and fabric to frames using hand and power tools. Good entry path into Hickory’s furniture industry if you like detailed, craft-style work and can handle standing and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Hickory’s manufacturing jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.