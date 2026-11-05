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Hickory
🏥 Hickory, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Hickory’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home health and behavioral care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Hickory/Morganton, NC (Autumn Care of Drexel)
- Type: Part-time and full-time available
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour (2nd shift)
Work in a skilled nursing facility with daily pay, strong benefits, and a family-like team. Loan help is available through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program for eligible RNs/LPNs on staff.
Surgical Aide – Operating Room
- Employer: Frye Regional Medical Center
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time, 5x8 day shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Support the OR team with patient prep, room turnover, and transport in a busy 355-bed hospital. Good fit if you have OR or patient care experience and want strong benefits and steady daytime hours.
Physician Assistant or Family Nurse Practitioner – Emergency Medicine
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Advanced practice role in a fast-paced ED, handling complex diagnostics, procedures, and teaching. Ideal for experienced PAs/NPs who like high acuity, rotating shifts, and academic-style emergency medicine.
Dispensing Pharmacist – Long Term Care (Part Time)
- Employer: Omnicare (transitioning from CVS Health)
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Part-time (about 21 hours/week, some weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $45.43 – $76.15/hour
Closed-door LTC pharmacy role—no retail counter—focused on accurate order entry, verification, and controlled drug compliance. Great if you want strong hourly pay and a clinical, non–customer-facing setting.
Home Health Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $64,000 – $87,500/year or $41–$57 per visit
Provide PT treatments in patients’ homes, helping mostly seniors regain mobility and independence. Comes with full benefits, mileage-based work, and strong support from a large home health team.
Senior BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst)
- Employer: Kind Behavioral Health
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead ABA services for children with autism, starting with in-home care and helping launch a future clinic (with potential Clinic Director path). Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match or student loan contributions, PTO, and paid birthday.
Travel Registered Nurse – Telemetry
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time travel contract, nights, 12-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,731 – $1,820/week
Telemetry/med-surg travel assignment in a Hickory hospital using Cerner. Includes housing options, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), and CEUs—good for RNs wanting solid weekly pay and travel perks.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,617/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: Up to $2,617/week (package)
Travel CT role with day shifts, weekly pay, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start. Great for CT techs with ~2 years’ experience who want strong pay plus travel flexibility.
Certified Surgical Technician (CST) – OR Weekend
- Employer: Lifepoint Health / Frye Regional Medical Center
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: 36 hrs/week (weekend-focused)
- Schedule: Sat & Sun 6:00 AM–6:00 PM + one 12-hour weekday
- Pay: Not listed
Hybrid role as weekend surgical tech and OR coordinator—you scrub in, manage case carts, and help with scheduling and phone triage. Strong benefits and a predictable weekend-heavy schedule.
Phlebotomist – $19.50/hour
- Employer: OneBlood
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Draw blood and collect components for donors in centers and mobile units, following FDA and AABB standards. Good entry-level role if you have a high school diploma, like hands-on work, and don’t mind some lifting and travel.
Medical Staff – Pain Management Physician
- Employer: UNC Health / Blue Ridge Pain Specialists
- Location: Hickory & Valdese, NC
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, Fri 8:00 AM–12:00 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Outpatient pain management role with no call and no inpatient work, replacing a retiring physician. Established team, OR access for advanced procedures, and a stable weekday schedule.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Blue Gems ABA
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Not specified (likely hourly/part-time to full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in home, school, or clinic settings. Offers career growth, CEU support, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k), plus lots of mentorship and clinical meetups.
Radiology Technician – Outpatient
- Employer: Frye Regional Unifour Pain Treatment Center
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri or Mon–Thu, no weekends or holidays, ~7:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Outpatient imaging role supporting a pain treatment center, working with a wide age range of patients. Great if you’re ARRT-registered and want steady weekday hours plus strong benefits.
Travel Dental Hygienist
- Employer: CarolinasDentist
- Location: Based in Hickory, traveling to Winston-Salem, Asheville, Charlotte
- Type: Full-time, permanent travel role
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Full-time hygienist position where you rotate across multiple offices, doing full-scope hygiene and patient education. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and lots of variety in your week.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in one search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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