🏥 Hickory, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Hickory’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to home health and behavioral care. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Hickory/Morganton, NC (Autumn Care of Drexel)

Hickory/Morganton, NC (Autumn Care of Drexel) Type: Part-time and full-time available

Part-time and full-time available Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour (2nd shift)

Work in a skilled nursing facility with daily pay, strong benefits, and a family-like team. Loan help is available through the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program for eligible RNs/LPNs on staff.

Employer: Frye Regional Medical Center

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time, 5x8 day shifts

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Support the OR team with patient prep, room turnover, and transport in a busy 355-bed hospital. Good fit if you have OR or patient care experience and want strong benefits and steady daytime hours.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Advanced practice role in a fast-paced ED, handling complex diagnostics, procedures, and teaching. Ideal for experienced PAs/NPs who like high acuity, rotating shifts, and academic-style emergency medicine.

Employer: Omnicare (transitioning from CVS Health)

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Part-time (about 21 hours/week , some weekends/holidays)

Part-time (about , some weekends/holidays) Pay: $45.43 – $76.15/hour

Closed-door LTC pharmacy role—no retail counter—focused on accurate order entry, verification, and controlled drug compliance. Great if you want strong hourly pay and a clinical, non–customer-facing setting.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, Pay: $64,000 – $87,500/year or $41–$57 per visit

Provide PT treatments in patients’ homes, helping mostly seniors regain mobility and independence. Comes with full benefits, mileage-based work, and strong support from a large home health team.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead ABA services for children with autism, starting with in-home care and helping launch a future clinic (with potential Clinic Director path). Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match or student loan contributions, PTO, and paid birthday.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time travel contract , nights, 12-hour shifts

Full-time , nights, 12-hour shifts Pay: $1,731 – $1,820/week

Telemetry/med-surg travel assignment in a Hickory hospital using Cerner. Includes housing options, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), and CEUs—good for RNs wanting solid weekly pay and travel perks.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts, 13-week contract

Travel, , 10-hour day shifts, 13-week contract Pay: Up to $2,617/week (package)

Travel CT role with day shifts, weekly pay, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after you start. Great for CT techs with ~2 years’ experience who want strong pay plus travel flexibility.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Frye Regional Medical Center

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: 36 hrs/week (weekend-focused)

36 hrs/week (weekend-focused) Schedule: Sat & Sun 6:00 AM–6:00 PM + one 12-hour weekday

Sat & Sun + one 12-hour weekday Pay: Not listed

Hybrid role as weekend surgical tech and OR coordinator—you scrub in, manage case carts, and help with scheduling and phone triage. Strong benefits and a predictable weekend-heavy schedule.

Employer: OneBlood

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.50/hour

Draw blood and collect components for donors in centers and mobile units, following FDA and AABB standards. Good entry-level role if you have a high school diploma, like hands-on work, and don’t mind some lifting and travel.

Employer: UNC Health / Blue Ridge Pain Specialists

Location: Hickory & Valdese, NC

Hickory & Valdese, NC Type: Full-time, outpatient

Full-time, outpatient Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , Fri 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Mon–Thu , Fri Pay: Not listed

Outpatient pain management role with no call and no inpatient work, replacing a retiring physician. Established team, OR access for advanced procedures, and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: Blue Gems ABA

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Not specified (likely hourly/part-time to full-time)

Not specified (likely hourly/part-time to full-time) Pay: Not listed

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in home, school, or clinic settings. Offers career growth, CEU support, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k), plus lots of mentorship and clinical meetups.

Employer: Frye Regional Unifour Pain Treatment Center

Location: Hickory, NC

Hickory, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri or Mon–Thu, no weekends or holidays , ~7:30 AM–4:00 PM

Mon–Fri or Mon–Thu, , ~7:30 AM–4:00 PM Pay: Not listed

Outpatient imaging role supporting a pain treatment center, working with a wide age range of patients. Great if you’re ARRT-registered and want steady weekday hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: CarolinasDentist

Location: Based in Hickory, traveling to Winston-Salem, Asheville, Charlotte

Based in Hickory, traveling to Type: Full-time, permanent travel role

Full-time, permanent travel role Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Full-time hygienist position where you rotate across multiple offices, doing full-scope hygiene and patient education. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and lots of variety in your week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in one search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.