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Newton

Weekly flea and farmers market in Newton

2 days ago
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A weekly Flea Market & Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Booths for vendors cost $10 and can include treasures, fresh produce, handmade goods, antiques, collectibles, and more, and the market runs rain or shine. For vendor information, call Jeff Winebarger at 828-256-1750.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hickory American Legion Fair

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