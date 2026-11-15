Hickory Hills has a couple of solid front desk and office roles right now, both full-time and in-person. Good options if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: Trinity Health / Loyola Medicine

Trinity Health / Location: Hickory Hills, IL (Hickory Hills Rehab)

(Hickory Hills Rehab) Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Thu 7am–7pm, Fri 7am–3pm; 2 evenings/week until 7pm )

(Mon–Thu 7am–7pm, Fri 7am–3pm; ) Pay: $18 – $24.44 per hour

You’ll be the friendly face at the rehab front desk—greeting patients, checking them in, updating insurance info, and taking payments. Comes with benefits from day one, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), tuition reimbursement, fitness center access at some sites, and clear paths to grow your career in a large health system.

Employer: S and M Auto Sales / S&M Motor Sports

Location: Hickory Hills, IL

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $17 – $22 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:00pm, weekends off

Front desk role at a local dealership—greeting visitors, answering multi-line phones, and helping with basic office tasks and calendars. They’re open to people new to reception or customer service, and highlight a fun, supportive team with room to learn and grow.

If one of these feels like a fit, save the link and apply soon—good front desk roles with steady hours don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.